New Manor Lords maps are coming soon, but AI towns are delayed
Manor Lords developer Slavic Magic has some good and some bad news for fans of the game.
On the bright side of things, the developer confirmed that “new maps are coming soon” and attached a magnificent screenshot to prove it, showing a small village at the forested foot of a massive mountain. Slavic Magic stated that this map is inspired by Lauterbrunnen, a village in the Swiss Alps that’s located inside a valley flanked by tall cliffs, which include a roaring 300m waterfall.
Responding to a user asking if we’re ever going to see maps inspired by something other than the German-speaking areas of Central Europe, Slavic Magic responded: “Not in the base game, sorry. Future expansions, no problem though.”
There you go – Slavic Magic is planning for the long term.
On the more negative side of things, it looks like players will need to be a bit more patient until competing AI towns show up on the map. Currently, aspiring lords and ladies can only interact with bandit camps spawning in the area, while the settlement of AI lords don’t show up – and, unfortunately, changing this has been knocked down Slavic Magic’s priority list for now.
The feature has been “postponed” due to “more economy reworks requested by the players,” so you’ve only got yourself to blame, really.
Released into Early Access in 2024, the authentic medieval city-builder became a massive hit on Steam and has received a few content updates since then, steadily adding new units, resources, and buildings to play around with.