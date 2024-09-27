Manor Lords passes 2.5 million sales, the size of England’s population at the time
Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse have announced that Manor Lords officially sold over 2.5 million copies since it was released in April 2024 – that’s a mighty host of noble lords and ladies.
In the late 14th century, which is the time period Manor Lords is set in, the combined population of England and Wales is estimated at around 2.5 million people by some demographic studies. Naturally, only a small minority – something like three percent – of that population would have been in a position to be called the lord and lady of a manor.
This milestone comes just as Slavic Magic published the latest content update for the strategy game and Hooded Horse included the game in its annual publisher sale, offering it at a historical discount.
Manor Lords achieved one million sales in its first 24 hours on the market and then flew by two million sales three weeks later. While the rate of purchases has slowed down considerably – which is to be expected – this new milestone clearly proves that the authentic city-builder has long legs to stand on and is by far no game that was hot stuff for a mere month.
Slavic Magic has been adding manpower to the development of the game and switched the title over to Unreal Engine 5 with the latest patch. In terms of content, the developer added new food sources such as fish and pigs as well as a new unit type in crossbowmen.
Additional content and systems are expected to be added in future updates as the game heads towards its 1.0 release at an as-yet undetermined date. With people added to the team and the engine move having been successfully executed, the developer can attack content production more aggressively than before, which should come to fruition in the coming weeks and months.
Aside from purchasing Manor Lords, you can also play it through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.