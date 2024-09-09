Video Games

Manor Lords puts bacon on the table in its newest update

Come here, piggy piggy

Marco Wutz

Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

Manor Lords has slowly and steadily grown since its Early Access release a few months ago, adding more resources, buildings, troop types, and features – plus an engine switch from the venerable Unreal Engine 4 to its modern successor. 

In this large update, which is currently available for beta testing through a public preview branch of the game on Steam, developer Slavic Magic added fishing ponds, crossbowmen, and the butcher’s workshop to the game, adding more depth to the food economy and army building. There is also a new mechanic that makes food spoil over time, though players can counteract this by making food that includes the new resource salt.

Another topical addition to this upcoming version of the game has now been added to the test branch: Pigs. To support these animals, the goat pen extension for houses has been transformed into a more versatile animal pen extension, allowing you to choose between rearing goats or pigs.

Goats produce meat and hide in equal measure, while pigs will produce much more meat. As with everything else in the game, much care has been taken to make this addition as authentic as possible, so you’ll notice that the piggies don’t exactly look like modern ones – they appear to be a bit more wild and boar-like with lots of hairy patches on their bodies, which is how they have been portrayed in art from back in the day.

Slavic Magic intends to enable a bit more synergy between these animal pens and the butcher in future updates as well.

“Advanced Skinning doubles the Meat output of the extension, we're talking over further changes to the Development Branches related to husbandry and the Butcher, it would be nice to see more synergy between the Butcher and the Animal Pen Extensions,” the developer wrote.

Other small changes concern the communal oven, which will now require refueling, as well as some cosmetic aspects: Weather will change more quickly in the future, because players found the game to be “too gloomy” during long overcast periods, and some tweaks to the graphics in UE5 to make it look more like the original UE4 version.

Slavic Magic plans to push the update into the main branch once they are satisfied with its technical state.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

