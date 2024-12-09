Marvel Rivals exploit instantly gives Dr Strange his ult, and it just takes sacrificing your entire team
There’s a Marvel Rivals exploit – not quite a bug and definitely not a glitch – that lets Dr Strange cast his ultimate instantly, but it comes with a pretty high cost. Overwatch, and now Marvel Rivals, streamer Bogur found the multiplayer game’s little workaround on stream and posted a clip showing how it works.
Dr Strange can activate a pair of portals, not unlike Symmetra in Overwatch, and they’re meant to help allies move closer to an objective or escape harm quickly. Bogur convinced his team to try an experiment, where he created a portal whose exit opened off the edge of the stage. Marvel Rivals considered it a group of eliminations, and Dr Strange’s ultimate meter jumped up to 97 percent full.
Dr Strange’s ultimate has him separate the souls of nearby opponents from their bodies. The move incapacitates affected enemies for a couple of seconds and essentially gives your team a second target for every opponent. Damage the disembodies souls sustain is transferred back to the target’s body once the skill ends. It’s a fantastic skill that, with the right timing, can turn a battle around and give your team time to make headway on the objective.
The method might sound impractical, but depending on the match type, it can work to your advantage. The objective for control-style matches only unlocks several seconds after a match starts, so you’re not losing time and have an immediate use of Dr Strange’s ult to catch the opposing team off guard. It’s just a good thing Jeff can’t do something similar. The Land Shark’s overpowered ult is already causing waves in the Marvel Rivals community.
Check out Bogur's clip on Twitch if you want to see the exploit for yourself.