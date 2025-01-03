The Fantastic Four are officially coming to Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals launched with a pretty gigantic roster for a competitive hero shooter, with 36 characters available in Rivals at launch. Developer NetEase isn’t one to rest on its laurels, though, and with the upcoming first competitive season of the game, the company is adding not just one, but at least four new characters to the game.
NetEase has revealed on the official Marvel Rivals Twitter page that the Fantastic Four are coming to Marvel Rivals. The post featured key art for the superhero team, showing off some fantastic designs for The Thing, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and Human Torch as they fly around the Baxter Building in a hovercar.
Curiously, the key art features H.E.R.B.I.E., a robot character first introduced in the 1978 animated series The New Fantastic Four as a replacement for the Human Torch, whose rights were tied up in another project. The character subsequently appeared in the comics, and will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2025 film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
In addition to the Fantastic Four, the key art might also provide a key to at least one other character who might make an appearance in Marvel Rivals season 1. The background of the image notably features a prominent red moon, as well as plenty of bats, something that would usually signify that vampires are on the prowl. Rumors have swirled since the game’s launch that Blade could be an early addition to the game, but we’ll have to wait and see how it turns out.
Read more: 7 of the best Marvel Rivals team comps for all skill levels
While we don’t know exactly when the Fantastic Four will be added to the game – the game’s first season hasn’t been dated yet – but we should have a better idea next week. NetEase says that the trailer for the Fantastic Four will be available on January 6, 2025 at 8:00am PST.