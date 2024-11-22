You can get a Marvel Rivals Fortnite glider for free, but only if you play on the Epic Games Store
Marvel Rivals is coming soon, and you can get a free Marvel Rivers glider in Fortnite to celebrate – but only if you play on a certain platform. You also have to meet certain conditions before Jan. 6, 2025, but you’ll have a chance to grab it later if you don’t manage to make it in time.
The platform you have to play Marvel Rivals on is the Epic Games Store, which is probably no surprise, given that Fortnite is involved, and The glider in question is called the Rivaled Sailer Glider. Epic didn’t actually show it in use yet, but hey, free accessories are free accessories.
If you want it, you’ll have to play Marvel Rivals between Dec. 6, 2024, and Jan. 6, 2025, on the Epic Games Store and complete 10 matches in “eligible game modes.” Epic said basically any mode is eligible, so long as it’s not a custom game. You also don’t have to win any of those matches. You only need to see them through to completion, so if you’re in the habit of rage quitting, stop it.
The glider will show up in your Fortnite locker once you meet the requirements.
Eventually, you can buy the Rivaled Sailer Glider, in keeping with Epic’s new policy of offering limited Fortnite cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date. Epic didn’t say when it’ll be up for sale, but if you do miss it during the free period, it’s not gone forever.