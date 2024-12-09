Video Games

Marvel Rivals player count surpasses ten million in three days

A success across all platforms

Marco Wutz

Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals / Marvel

NetEase Games announced that Marvel Rivals surpassed ten million players in total just three days after its release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

“In just 72 hours, we’ve reached an incredible milestone of 10 million players worldwide,” the new title’s social media stated. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you. Let’s ignite the battle together!”

Marvel Rivals launched as a free-to-play game on December 6, 2024, essentially combining the allure of Overwatch’s gameplay with the rich setting of Marvel’s comic book universe. Reaching over 480,000 concurrent users on Steam over its first weekend, the hero shooter follows in the footsteps of hits like Helldivers 2, Palworld, and Manor Lords as a massively successful launch.

That peak of close to half a million players propelled Marvel Rivals into the top five most-played games on Steam over the weekend – it was only beaten by Valve’s mainstays of Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2, battle royale juggernaut PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Path of Exile 2 – another game that was released on Friday.

A healthy player count is certainly a great start for NetEase’s latest title, though it’s clear that the developers have some work ahead of them as well: Aside from the balance issues you’d expect to show themselves once you unleash millions of players on the game, a common point of user feedback seems to be a lack of feedback when dealing damage, which leads to attacks feeling like hitting someone with a wet noodle.

Connection issues are a persistent companion for some players as well – teething problems, in short.

Make sure to check out the best Marvel Rivals characters for beginners in every role if you’re planning to join the battle.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News