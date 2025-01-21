Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: start time and content
Marvel Rivals is celebrating spring a little prematurely – fortunately, you won’t actually have to go outside to enjoy the benefits of the upcoming Spring Festival.
Bringing a time-limited game mode and exclusive rewards, the Spring Festival tasks players to engage in a little superhero soccer to earn themselves brand-new outfits and items.
Find the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival start time and content below.
Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: start time
The Marvel Rivals Spring Festival will begin on January 23, 2025, at 9am GMT. Find out below what that means for your timezone:
- January 23, 1am PST
- January 23, 3am CST (Central)
- January 23, 4am EST
- January 23, 6am BRT
- January 23, 9am GMT
- January 23, 10am CET
- January 23, 2:30pm IST
- January 23, 5pm CST (China)
- January 23, 6pm KST/JST
- January 23, 8pm AEDT
- January 23, 10pm NZDT
Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: content
The time-limited game mode being featured during this event is called Clash of Dancing Lions. As mentioned above, it’s a soccer-inspired mode: Two teams of three players are tasked with gaining possession of the ball and maneuvering it into the opponents’ scoring zone. Naturally, players get to use all of the abilities at their disposal to get this done – soccer’s strict rules will not apply, so have no fear of yellow cards.
The Spring Festival also brings the Fortune & Colors event to the game. Completing the tasks associated with this event will unlock exclusive items such as a Star-Lord costume, a spray, a nameplate, and other rewards.
At some point after the coming update, additional outfits for Star-Lord and Black Widow following the Clashing Lions theme will be introduced.