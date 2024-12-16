The Marvel Rivals winter event is Splatoon, starring Jeff the Land Shark, with some swanky skins up for grabs
NetEase is hosting a Marvel Rivals winter event, despite the multiplayer game only just launching, and it’s basically Splatoon with a bunch of Jeff the Land Shark clones. Like Overwatch’s seasonal events, Marvel Rivals’ winter event – officially called The Winter Celebration – features a limited-time arcade mode and an opportunity to earn some free character skins.
The new arcade mode is Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, where teams of four Jeffs compete to spray the stage with their team color. Yeah, we weren’t kidding when we called it Marvel Splatoon. But it looks cute and fun, and it’s a prime opportunity for absolute chaos, with Jeff popping off his overpowered skills left and right.
Playing the event and completing certain objectives gets you a set of customizable in-game Jeff holiday cards, along with a new, event-exclusive Jeff the Land Shark skin – Cuddly Fuzzlefin. NetEase didn’t actually show the Jeff skin, but assuming it’s the fleece-lined outerwear he’s sporting in the trailer seems like a safe bet.
NetEase is adding some seasonal skins to the in-game shop as well, including one that gives Groot a Santa Claus-style beard, a frosty makeover for Venom, and some ski-wear for Magic. You’ll need to shell out real-life money for those, though.
Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration begins on Dec. 20, 2024. NetEase didn’t say how long the event will last, but these seasonal affairs usually stick around for about two weeks.