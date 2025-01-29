Marvel Snap announces Skystone Games as new publisher to avoid outage repeat
Second Dinner, the developer of Marvel Snap, has announced a new publisher for the game in the form of Skystone Games following the temporary outage in the United States connected to the TikTok ban.
Marvel Snap’s previous publisher Nuverse, is a subsidiary of ByteDance, the owner of TikTok.
By switching from the Chinese publisher to one based in the United States, Second Dinner is hoping to avoid any repeat of the temporary shutdown that occurred earlier this month.
According to the statement made by Second Dinner, Nuverse did not attempt to block the move in any way and the publishing duties for Marvel Snap will be handled by Skystone Games and a team inside Second Dinner going forward.
“We've already signed agreements and started the work to bring almost all operational and publishing responsibilities in-house at Second Dinner with support from a new U.S.-based publisher, Skystone Games,” Second Dinner stated.
In parallel to finding a solution for the publishing issue, Second Dinner had to bring all of the services related to the game back online, as some of them were still offline as a result of the incident. As of January 29, 2025, it looks like Marvel Snap is once again fully operational on all platforms and in all regions.
Like the company promised during the crisis, it has created some compensation packages for players affected by the outage. Players based in the U.S. with a Collection Level over 500 can claim the following items:
- 2 Spotlight Keys
- 5000 Season Pass XP
- 4150 Credits
- 6200 Collector’s Tokens
- 1000 Gold
- 5 Gold Conquest Ticket
- 3 Infinite Conquest Ticket
- 4000 Conquest Medals
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 6 Premium Mystery Variants
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x5 Random Boosters
Players based in the U.S. with a Collection Level under 500 can claim the following items:
- 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
- 5000 Season Pass XP
- 7150 Credits
- 1000 Gold
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 6 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x5 Random Boosters
Players outside of the U.S. with a Collection Level over 500 can claim the following items:
- 2 Spotlight Key
- 3000 Collector’s Tokens
- 1500 Credits
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 1 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x3 Random Boosters
Players outside of the U.S. with a Collection Level under 500 can claim the following items:
- 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
- 3000 Credits
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 1 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x3 Random Boosters