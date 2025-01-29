Video Games

Marvel Snap announces Skystone Games as new publisher to avoid outage repeat

The card game has switched to a publisher inside the U.S.

Marco Wutz

Second Dinner / Nuverse

Second Dinner, the developer of Marvel Snap, has announced a new publisher for the game in the form of Skystone Games following the temporary outage in the United States connected to the TikTok ban.

Marvel Snap’s previous publisher Nuverse, is a subsidiary of ByteDance, the owner of TikTok.

By switching from the Chinese publisher to one based in the United States, Second Dinner is hoping to avoid any repeat of the temporary shutdown that occurred earlier this month.

According to the statement made by Second Dinner, Nuverse did not attempt to block the move in any way and the publishing duties for Marvel Snap will be handled by Skystone Games and a team inside Second Dinner going forward. 

“We've already signed agreements and started the work to bring almost all operational and publishing responsibilities in-house at Second Dinner with support from a new U.S.-based publisher, Skystone Games,” Second Dinner stated.

In parallel to finding a solution for the publishing issue, Second Dinner had to bring all of the services related to the game back online, as some of them were still offline as a result of the incident. As of January 29, 2025, it looks like Marvel Snap is once again fully operational on all platforms and in all regions.

Like the company promised during the crisis, it has created some compensation packages for players affected by the outage. Players based in the U.S. with a Collection Level over 500 can claim the following items:

  • 2 Spotlight Keys
  • 5000 Season Pass XP
  • 4150 Credits
  • 6200 Collector’s Tokens
  • 1000 Gold
  • 5 Gold Conquest Ticket
  • 3 Infinite Conquest Ticket
  • 4000 Conquest Medals
  • 1 Mystery Variant
  • 6 Premium Mystery Variants
  • 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
  • 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
  • 155 x5 Random Boosters

Players based in the U.S. with a Collection Level under 500 can claim the following items:

  • 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
  • 5000 Season Pass XP
  • 7150 Credits
  • 1000 Gold
  • 1 Mystery Variant
  • 6 Premium Mystery Variant
  • 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
  • 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
  • 155 x5 Random Boosters

Players outside of the U.S. with a Collection Level over 500 can claim the following items:

  • 2 Spotlight Key
  • 3000 Collector’s Tokens
  • 1500 Credits
  • 1 Mystery Variant
  • 1 Premium Mystery Variant
  • 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
  • 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
  • 155 x3 Random Boosters

Players outside of the U.S. with a Collection Level under 500 can claim the following items:

  • 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
  • 3000 Credits
  • 1 Mystery Variant
  • 1 Premium Mystery Variant
  • 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
  • 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
  • 155 x3 Random Boosters

dark. Next. Marvel Snap beginner tips. Marvel Snap beginner tips

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News