Marvel Snap is online once again – and looking to switch publishers
Everyone at Second Dinner is probably feeling very relieved right now: Marvel Snap is back in the United States after some forced downtime connected with the TikTok ban. Players in the U.S. are able to log in and play again, though a few issues still need to be ironed out.
At the moment, in-game purchases suffer from errors and the game isn’t available on places like the App Store yet, so downloading it from there isn’t possible. Second Dinner stated that it’s working on resolving all of these problems. Yesterday, the developer promised compensation for U.S. users, since they missed out on earning rewards during the downtime, so that’s another thing to look out for.
Although Marvel Snap is getting back on track, the temporary downtime in the U.S. probably gave the studio a bit of a shock – and to avoid a similar situation in the future, Second Dinner wants to switch the publisher for Marvel Snap.
“Whew. Marvel Snap is back online in the U.S. But to make sure this never happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher,” co-founder and chief development officer Ben Brode wrote. “This is the start of a new era for Marvel Snap.”
“We’ll continue to update with more information as soon as possible,” he added.
Snap’s current publisher is Nuverse, a subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance.
Players in the U.S. should give the developers a couple more days before Marvel Snap completely goes back to normal.