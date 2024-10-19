Video Games

Sony announces Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC release date and special edition, complete with extra suits and more

Sony, Insomniac, and Nixxes set the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC release date, and the latest PS5-to-PC port is coming up fast

Another PS5 game is coming to PC, and it’s happening soon. Sony, Insomniac, and Nixxes set the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC release date for January 30, 2025, for Steam and the Epic Games Store, and as always with these ports, you can get a standard version or a deluxe edition with a bunch of DLC extras.

Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are already available on PC.

“Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a new audience on PC together with Insomniac and Marvel Games has been a great experience for us at Nixxes,” Julian Huijbregts, Nixxes’ community manager, said in a PlayStation Blog post. “We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations. Stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch.”

Sony didn’t say how much Spider-Man 2 on PC will cost, but they did outline what you get in each edition.

The standard version includes:

  • The complete game
  • All the latest updates since Marvel Spider-Man 2’s PS5 launch, including:
  • 14 new suits
  • New Game+
  • Ultimate levels
  • New Symbiote suit styles
  • Time of day options
  • Post-game Achievements
  • Action figure mode in photo mode
  • Screen reader and audio descriptions

And the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2 on PC has:

  • The complete game with all existing updates
  • 5 exclusive suits for Peter Parker
  • 5 exclusive suits for Miles Morales
  • Early unlock for the Arachknight Suit (Peter)
  • Early unlock for the Shadow-Spider Suit (Miles)
  • Early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget
  • 5 additional skill points 
  • Additional photo mode items

Spider-Man 2 improves on Insomniac’s original in practically every way, as we said in our Spider-Man 2 review, from better exploration and smarter side quests, to more engaging abilities and a much stronger story. It’s quite the spectacle as well, with Venom and Symbiote abilities, giant sand monsters, Kraken being a psychopath – there’s a lot going on.

Whether you can enjoy all this portably via the Steam Deck remains to be seen. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered works just fine, and you can technically run Horizon Forbidden West, despite it being listed as unsupported, though both were cross-gen games that run on PS4 as well. Sony always publishes a tech-oriented blog post shortly before a game’s PC port launches, so we’ll likely know more in the coming weeks.

