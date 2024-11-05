BioWare says not to expect a Mass Effect 5 blowout for 2024’s N7 Day
Mass Effect 5 might be in the news and the minds of BioWare fans lately thanks to Dragon Age’s resurgence – but that’s exactly why BioWare says not to get your hopes up this N7 Day. The studio posted a brief message saying that folks shouldn’t expect big Mass Effect news this year, since the newly-released Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the center of attention at the moment.
“We hope everyone is enjoying their time in Dragon Age: The Veilguard,” BioWare said on the official Dragon Age Twitter account. “It’s only a few days until N7 Day, and this year will be quieter because of launch. Be sure to check back then for a little fun, though!”
“Quieter” is an interesting word choice, seeing as previous N7 Day Mass Effect teases have hardly been loud or particularly revealing. We’ve seen an Asari, who is almost certainly Liara, walking up a snow-covered mountain; been shown a Geth-shaped piece of concept art; and heard some suggestive audio clips – not like that – that point to Liara working with the Geth against the Council for reasons.
It’s not much, overall, but if BioWare’s caution to expect something even quieter is any indication, we probably won’t get new audio logs and definitely shouldn’t expect a fresh trailer. I’m holding out hope for a bit of concept art, though. That Geth piece was evocative enough even without the later audio log about Liara working with the inorganics.
Whatever BioWare has in store for Mass Effect 5, project director Michael Gamble said it’ll look and sound like Mass Effect. The studio decided not to make Andromeda’s lighter tone a central feature moving forward.