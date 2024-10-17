Mecha Break devs tease Titanfall-like shooter mode
Fans of Titanfall probably had Mecha Break on their radars already thanks to the game’s exciting mech battle action, but its developer Amazing Seasun Games might have something even more enticing to offer in the future: Action outside of the cockpit.
Amazing Seasun Games CEO Kris Kwon himself teased a pilot combat feature in a recent video showcasing some of the latest development progress. One new feature introduced in the update allows players to explore different areas on their spaceship with their pilot from a third-person view, checking out the hangar, visiting the bar, or doing target practice in the shooting range.
“Wait, did you just mention a shooting range?” the video asks at this point. “Are you planning to add a pilot combat mode in Mecha Break?”
“Yes, this is likely a long-term plan,” says a smiling Kwon. “Initially, we might start experimenting within the hangar itself, allowing players to have their pilots pick up guns and practice at the shooting range. This is something we are currently exploring.”
Mecha Break currently doesn’t have a release date just yet and it looks like the developers will be taking their time to do some more testing before we get one – Kwon confirmed that more options for mech customization would be available “in the near future, during our next test.”
One of those big customization options will be decals, which will allow players to imbue their mechs with certain patterns and even add battle scars to their armor, making them seem like they’ve seen plenty of action in the past instead of being fresh out of the factory. Furthermore, players will be able to unlock insignia slots on their mechs via the game’s prestige system, which enables them to fix different kinds of badges earned from achievements to their mechs.
