Mecha Break gets Spring 2025 release window on PC and Xbox
Mecha Break, the highly anticipated third-person shooter made from Gundam fans’ wet dreams, finally has a release window: Amazing Seasun Games hopes to launch the title in Spring 2025 – at least on PC and Xbox Series X|S.
A total of three modes will be available at launch: 6v6 Battlefield, 3v3 Arena, and co-op PvPvE. Get a taste of what awaits in the latest trailer shown at The Game Awards 2024:
Players had the opportunity to test the first two modes in earlier beta tests, but upcoming tests ahead of release will open the gates of the large-scale PvPvE mode, in which players can beat NPCs and capture bases to earn rewards and even team up with other squads to take on giant boss enemies. Exploration is part of the mode as well, with pick-ups being obtainable from the map.
Outside of combat, players will be able to explore several areas of the space station, such as a shooting range and the mech hangar. In the long term, Mecha Break’s developers want to make a Titanfall-esque game mode with pilots and mechas fighting at the same time.
Notably absent from the announcement was a mention of the PS5 version of the game. All public channels do still list the PS5 as one of Mecha Break’s target platforms, making it unlikely that the version for Sony’s console has been canceled, but it’s possible that it could come out there later than on the other two platforms. Another explanation is that Microsoft and Amazing Seasun have entered a marketing agreement that put the PS5 version out of the spotlight for now.
Microsoft has been lagging behind Sony when it comes to courting Chinese developers, so cooperating with Mecha Break may be an attempt at taking back some ground.
Having been added to over a million Steam Wishlists and reaching a peak of around 50,000 concurrent users during its latest beta test on PC, Mecha Break is looking like a strong bet.