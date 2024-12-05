Video Games

Menace gets new gameplay trailer as launch gets locked in for 2025

And the undead are coming to Super Fantasy Kingdom

Marco Wutz

Overhype Studios / Hooded Horse

Overhype Studios and Hooded Horse have released a new trailer for Menace, the tactical RPG announced in 2023. In the all-new gameplay footage from the Battle Brothers follow-up, we see several sci-fi marines in a desperate turn-based struggle to hold a crumbling settlement against waves of enemies.

In a longer gameplay presentation earlier this year, the developers went into the nitty gritty of the game’s design, which is heavily inspired by tabletop wargames. At the same time, they told us that pretty much nothing was untouchable and player feedback would be the deciding factor on how the game will look in the end – it is natural, then, that the team is aiming at Early Access.

Initially targeting a release in 2024, Menace has been pushed to 2025 in the meantime with PC remaining the sole platform.

With over 300,000 Steam users having the game on their wishlist already, which puts it into the top 100 wishlisted titles on the influential platform, there is already a lot of excitement for it.

Speaking of Hooded Horse-published games made in Germany: Super Fantasy Kingdom, the pixelart city-builder, is getting another faction – the undead. 

Their population may be slow and weak, but there sure is a lot of it and it can use catacombs as shortcuts, dramatically improving their labor efficiency. Furthermore, the undead can eat rats or use them in blood rituals to boost their realm.

