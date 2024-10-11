Metaphor: ReFantazio cracks a million sales on launch day
Metaphor: ReFantazio seems to be off to a great start with developer Atlus announcing that the game broke the milestone of one million sold copies on its worldwide launch day. Both physical and digital sales across all platforms are included in this total, according to the developer.
Though nominally a completely new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio heavily borrows elements from Atlus’ wildly popular Persona series and shares many of its top-level developers, such as the director Katsura Hashino and character artist Shigenori Soejima.
Make sure to catch our interview with Metaphor’s lead devs, if you’re interested in the common heritage of the game with the Persona series.
Atlus and Sega can probably thank that Persona connection for the rocket start of the new title, since all the shared elements have led to parts of the community essentially treating the game as Persona 6.
Metaphor: ReFantazio is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S – though depending on your region, you may have to wait a little longer, so check the Metaphor release times.