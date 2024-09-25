Atlus is cooking up a Metaphor ReFantazio demo for console and PC, and your data will transfer to the full RPG
Atlus is releasing a Metaphor ReFantazio demo for PC and console, and the RPG’s trial version lets you experience a decent chunk of the game’s opening. You can also transfer your data to the full game, regardless of how much progress you make.
The demo goes live for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam at noon Eastern. Atlus didn’t mention any plans to release the demo on previous-gen consoles, though the full release will launch on PS4 and Xbox One as well.
The Metaphor ReFantazio demo covers the game’s prologue, which Atlus says includes the start of your quest to free the cursed prince from the dark magic that binds him. You’ll get through the first four dungeons – whether these are some of the minor ones or include larger, Persona-style dungeons, Atlus didn’t say – unlock seven of the game’s classes, out of more than 40; and meet six of your Followers, Metaphor’s version of Social Links-slash-Confidants. Some of those six will include party members who join the protagonist on their journey.
If you’re keen on Metaphor, getting a head start is probably a good idea. Director Katsuro Hashino previously said that Metaphor ReFantazio is about as long as Persona 5, so you can expect to spend approximately 90 hours or so getting through the main game. That’s how long Persona 5’s main scenario takes, excluding side quests and extra bouts of exploration, but the gist of it is that Metaphor is, apparently, a very big game.
Metaphor ReFantazio launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 11, 2024. Atlus said you can expect to see Jack Frost pop up at some point in the full game as well – just not in the demo.