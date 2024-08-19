Metaphor: ReFantazio English voice cast revealed
Metaphor: Refantazio’s release date is just around the corner, and as we march ever closer to the launch of the next game from the team that brought you Persona 5, more details about the game are starting to filter out. In the latest batch of information, Atlus has revealed the English cast for Metaphor, and it’s looking pretty good.
Sega and Atlus – the latter being a subsidiary of the former, of course – have announced the full English voice cast for Metaphor: ReFantazio, or at least as full as you can get without revealing every single character in the game. There aren’t any big hitters on the list, certainly no Troy Bakers or Jennifer Hales, but the always wonderful Greg Chun, best known for his roles as Adam in Nier: Automata and Nanba in the Like a Dragon series, is making an appearance at least.
Here’s the full list, courtesy of Sega:
- Protagonist – Caleb Yen
- Strohl – Stewart Clarke
- Hulkenberg – Kristin Atherton
- Gallica – Alejandra Reynoso
- Heismay – Phillipe Spall
- Junah – Emma Ballantine
- Eupha – Emily Burnett
- Neuras – David Monteith
- Louis – Joseph Tweedale
- More – Greg Chun
- Grius – Gordon Cooper
The companies also announced that they will be hosting an interview with Stewart Clarke and Kristin Atherton during the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom 2024. The interview will have Clarke and Atherton providing insight into the recording process, and will take place on August 23, 2024 at the livestream below.
Metaphor: ReFantazio is a stunning-looking turn-based JRPG from Studio Zero, which is headed up by Persona 5 director Katsura Hashino and many of the staff who worked on Persona 5. Persona composer Shoji Meguro and character designer Shignori Soejima are both on the project too, effectively turning this into a bit of a P5 reunion of sorts.
It certainly does have some Persona vibes, too, although as we saw earlier in the year, Metaphor: ReFantazio flips Persona gameplay on its head in the game , and everything we’ve seen since seems to confirm that. Either way, with a voice cast this strong and some of the best minds in the industry behind it, it’s sure to be a delight.
Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11, 2024.