This Metaphor ReFantazio mod fixes some of the RPG’s biggest issues on PC
Metphor ReFantazio mods are still thin on the ground so soon after the RPG’s big launch – Atlus says Metaphor sold 1 million copies on launch day alone – but GitHub user Lyall made an essential one for PC. It’s called MetaphorFix, and, among other things, it adds ultrawide support options and more detailed graphics customization choices.
On the graphics side, it lets you disable the blur and speed lines that show up when you dash on foot or on sword and turn off black outlines. It also gives you more control over shadow details and ambient occlusion resolution, which may help improve Metaphor’s performance on your device. There’s a custom resolution scaling option as well.
MetaphorFix’s ultrawide options are particularly impressive. You get support for any resolution and ratio aspect, along with correct scaling for all in-game cutscenes, including the anime shorts, and it fixes crop issues for the field-of-vision at 16:9. It also removes problems with the HUD, which is a bit stretched without the mod.
The final set of fixes is a bit more varied. One removes eight-direction analogue, another uncaps the framerate in menus, but easily one of the best is the option to disable the opening logos and the two introductory cutscenes. They’re lovely cutscenes, but I don’t necessarily want to see them 100 times or more.
There’s a lot in this Metaphor ReFantazio mod, but you can set it up with comparatively little hassle. After downloading it, copy the folder and paste it into the Metaphor folder on Steam. The file path is “steamapps\common\METAPHOR” and you can also find it by right clicking on Metaphor in your Steam library, click “Manage,” and then “Browse Local Files.” That option takes you there directly.