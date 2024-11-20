Microsoft apologizes for Flight Simulator 2024 server troubles at launch
Hobbyists from around the world took days off from work or slipped out of classes for the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on November 19, 2024, only to be grounded: Unfortunately, the majority of players seemed to run into server troubles as the infrastructure got overwhelmed – a luxury problem for Microsoft, but a severe issue nonetheless, because users were unhappy with that experience. Understandably so, of course.
Jorg Neumann, the project lead at Microsoft, and Sebastian Wloch, the CEO of Asobo, appeared in an update video released a few hours after launch to bring players the newest information on the ongoing problems.
“We knew the excitement was high for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, but frankly we completely underestimated how high and it really has overwhelmed our infrastructure,” Neumann said.
Asobo’s Sebastian Wloch went into more detail and recounted the exact problems the developer was facing, namely a cache for a specific service getting oversaturated. He said that tests with a simulated 200,000 players had gone well, indicating that Flight Sim 2024 hit a concurrent player count – or attempted concurrent player count, to be more precise – well above that target.
Wloch explained that the team had throttled access by introducing queues and user limits, which worked well for a time, but that increasing the number of allowed players later made the cache collapse again.
- Read more: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 looks more beautiful than ever for a much smaller download size
“We are doing our best and going as fast as we can to make sure everybody can go in,” he said. Even players who do make it into the game may find that some content such as specific planes is missing – this is connected to the same server issues, Wloch noted.
“We’re really sorry,” Neumann added. “We want to apologize.”
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is now available on PC and Xbox Series X|S as well as via Xbox Game Pass.