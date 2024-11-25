Video Games

Ubisoft is working on fixes after Microsoft blocks PCs with its games from latest Windows 11 update

Assassin’s Creed, Star Wars Outlaws, and other titles involved

Microsoft has blocked PC users from accessing the Windows 11 24H2 update if they have any games from developer Ubisoft installed on their system, after it was discovered that 24H2 leads to crashes and other issues when playing these games.

“These games might become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay. In some cases, users might receive a black screen,” Microsoft described the issues. Microsoft has listed five Ubisoft titles as suffering from these problems, namely Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Origins, and Odyssey, as well as Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft confirmed the situation and already pushed out a hotfix for Star Wars Outlaws, which has seemingly mitigated the issue – though Microsoft warned that performance issues may remain.

According to BleepingComputer, Ubisoft is looking into the issue for the other games as well, but has not published any solutions yet.

It’s not all too uncommon for Windows updates to impact the experience of gamers, though the question of who’s at fault for such issues is not always easily answered – it could be a problem on Microsoft’s side, or it could be something Ubisoft specifically did with its latest games.

Some online reports by users suggest that they have similar problems with non-Ubisoft games as well, such as Call of Duty. If verified, the likelihood for something going wrong on the OS side would be a lot higher and Ubisoft is a mere victim being caught in the crossfire.

If you have any of the listed games installed, Microsoft advises you not to force the Windows 11 update for now. Although it’s important to keep your OS up to date for security reasons, you’ll be fine delaying such patches for a couple of days or weeks until teething issues are ironed out.

Marco Wutz
