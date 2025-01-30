Microsoft reveals record quarter for Game Pass amidst declining Xbox hardware sales
Microsoft’s latest financial report shows that the gaming division’s content and services revenue increased by 2% in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the previous year. However, the gaming division’s overall revenue declined by 7% due to Xbox hardware sales suffering from a decrease of 29%.
Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said that the growth of content and services — largely attributed to a record quarter for Game Pass — was “ahead of expectations” and primarily driven by a “stronger-than-expected performance in Blizzard and Activision content, including Call of Duty.” This has been a trend for Xbox revenue numbers since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard.
Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, stated that “Black Ops 6 was the top-selling game on Xbox and PlayStation this quarter — and saw more players in its launch quarter than any other paid release in franchise history.” He also lauded the “rave reviews” of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, saying that it has already reached more than four million players.
“Game Pass set a new quarterly record for revenue and grew its PC subscriber base by over 30%,” the CEO reported.
Nadella has previously praised Black Ops 6 for its launch numbers and Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that there were no longer any “red lines” when it comes to putting first-party games on other platforms, confirming the current strategy of multi-platform releases.
Microsoft also saw growth in cloud gaming with Xbox Cloud Gaming scoring a record 140 million hours of streamed gameplay, which Nadella called “strong momentum.”
Amy Hood expects the gaming division to continue growing in low single-digit numbers “driven by first-party content as well as Xbox Game Pass.”
There does not appear to be much hope for the console business internally, at least for the current generation. “Hardware revenue will decline year-over-year,” Hood simply added.