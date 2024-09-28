Minecraft reveals a new mob, The Creaking, and I'm terrified of it
If you like Minecraft because it’s a sweet and peaceful game, then we recommend you don’t interact with the new biome or the mob that lurks there, officially revealed at Minecraft Live 2024.
The Pale Garden is a creepy biome that can spawn in the overworld and has extremely pale grass and grey trees. The good news is that the trees can be turned into wood planks that are pure white in color – something fans have wanted for a long time. The bad news is that these trees are guarded by something more sinister.
The Creaking is one of Minecraft’s scariest mobs yet, and I can already see that I will be jump-scared by it every time I venture into the Pale Garden. They function a lot like the Weeping Angels from Doctor Who, in that they only move when you’re not looking at them, but when they do, they’re quite fast and charge directly at you.
While it may seem easy to fight a mob that freezes when you look at it, they’re completely immune to direct strikes. Instead, striking it will reveal a particle effect that directs you to a special block hidden in the trees, destroy this block and you’ll destroy the Creaking.
The team at Mojang has promised that it will be added to Minecraft in snapshots very soon as they refine the mob’s design and behavior. This comes in the wake of the team announcing that they will be releasing more frequent Minecraft updates that focus on one or two features, rather than one annual update that includes lots of stuff.
On top of that, the “Bundles & Bravery” update is out now, which adds Bundles after several years stuck in development, and at long last Hardcore mode is available in Bedrock Edition.
This isn’t the first time Minecraft has designed a mob specifically to scare players, the all-powerful Warden is one plenty of people prefer to avoid, and I can certainly say I will not be venturing into the Pale Garden unless absolutely necessary. That white wood is worth it though.