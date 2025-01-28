Sony San Diego announces MLB The Show 25's release date and first-ever triple cover stars
Sony San Diego announced MLB The Show 25’s release date and three cover stars in a new PlayStation Blog post, along with the return of the sports game's Golden Ticket Sweepstakes. MLB The Show 25 launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 18, 2025, though those who purchase the digital deluxe edition can start playing on March 14, 2025.
MLB The Show 25’s cover stars are Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson. This marks the first time MLB The Show features three athletes on a single cover, and Sony San Diego said called it a celebration of three rising stars and the series’ 20th anniversary.
Skenes joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 as the number one overall pick, following a shining career in college baseball, and he became the first MLB player to join the All-Star Game a year after his draft. In 2024, Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year Honors.
De La Cruz also debuted in 2023 and joined the Cincinnatti Reds, where he became one of the youngest players in the MLB to hit for the cycle. Sony San Diego called him one of the league’s “most promising talents.”
“The 2024 All-Star showcases an impressive five-tool skillset and a dynamic switch-hitting approach — exactly what MLB The Show fans dream of when developing or acquiring their starting shortstop in Franchise mode,” the studio said.
Gunnar Henderson was the 2023 American Rookie League of the Year winner following his first draft late in 2022. The Baltimore Orioles drafted Henderson at number 42, but by the time the 2023 season started, Henderson found himself as the top prospect on the MLB’s Top 100 list. In 2024, Henderson joined the All-Star Game team and appeared in that year’s Home Run Derby.
Sony San Diego also announced the return of the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, with chances to win memorabilia with De La Cruz’s, Skenes’, and Henderson’s autographs after signing up on the game’s official website. Finally, in April 2025, subscribers to the MLB The Show Scouting Report will start receiving one prize pack per month until December 2025 that includes in-game player cards.