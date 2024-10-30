Monster Hunter IP tops Capcom’s sales ranking ahead of Wilds
Capcom has released its latest financial report, showcasing the numbers for the first half of FY 2025 – and they don’t look great. Its revenue from video games was down 35% compared to the same period in the previous year with physical and digital sales both declining. Physical sales went down 68% and only accounted for a total of 6% of sales, while digital shrunk by 29% and made up 94% of sales with a split of 54% for PC and 40% for consoles. Only the mobile sector showed growth in this time period with sales increasing by 33%.
Still, Capcom sold more than 20 million copies of games in H1 of FY 2025, roughly 85% of them outside of Japan.
Monster Hunter has dominated the list of best-selling Capcom games in this time period – it’s clear that the anticipation for Monster Hunter Wilds is great. Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Monster Hunter Rise, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak all sold over one million units in H1 of FY 2025, allowing the IP to occupy the top four spots.
- Monster Hunter World – 1.76 million
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 1.44 million
- Monster Hunter Rise – 1.36 million
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 1.15 million
- Resident Evil 4 – 0.83 million
- Street Fighter 6 – 0.83 million
- Resident Evil Village – 0.74 million
- Devil May Cry 5 – 0.71 million
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 0.69 million
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – 0.67 million
In terms of total sales, the Monster Hunter IP reached 105 million shipped units, though this didn’t change around the lifetime sales rankings – Resident Evil firmly stands at the top of that with 163 million franchise sales. Street Fighter rounds out the podium with 55 million copies sold.
You can currently try out Monster Hunter Wilds in its open beta test.