Monster Hunter Now Carnival 2024 gets a global version in November
Niantic announced that Monster Hunter Now Carnival 2024 Global will take place on November 2 and 3, 2024, bringing the event to players around the world after the offline version in Tokyo.
Starting on November 2, 2024, at 9am local time and ending one day later at 11:59pm local time, the full experience will require you to purchase a ticket for $14.99 USD. This will unlock a Special Quest that will allow players to challenge Nergigante at Elder Dragon Interception points, as well as Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian in the wild.
Completing the initial Special Quest nets players materials to craft event-exclusive weapons and armor, which come with a neat quality-of-life improvement: Their traits change based on difficulty rating of the prey users are after, allowing them to join the fray even without high-level equipment.
Monster Hunter Now Carnival 2024 Global also increases the spawn rate of large monsters to replenish their numbers more quickly, boosts the access range in the field by 50%, and leaves waiting times for Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons by the wayside, allowing players to join these whenever they wish.
Though Nergigante, Silver Rathalos, and Gold Rathian will be exclusively available to those with a ticket during the event, monsters debuting at Monster Hunter Now Carnival 2024 Global will be available for everyone at a later date – so if you don’t want to buy a ticket, you’ll just need to be a little more patient.
