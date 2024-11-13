Video Games

Monster Hunter Outlanders is bringing open-world hunts to mobile devices

Capcom, Tencent, and TiMi Studio have announced Monster Hunter Outlanders, which is going to bring the series’ open-world action RPG formula to mobile devices. No release date has been revealed as yet, so it seems very unlikely that Outlanders will beat the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds to the finish line – all the better for fans of the series, as they don’t have to split their time between franchise representatives.

Obviously, there is already a popular mobile game from Capcom’s IP with Monster Hunter Now, but Niantic’s title is very much its own thing and plays less like a traditional representation of the series. Outlanders, on the other hand, is supposed to be that – a triple-A mobile experience that plays like the mainline games.

Monster Hunter Outlanders screenshot showing a huntress gliding over a lush valley.
Outlanders promises a faithful reproduction of the Monster Hunter experience. / TiMi Studio / Tencent / Capcom

Outlanders will support solo play as well as co-op adventures with parties of up to four players on an open-world map with several different regions, environments, and ecosystems. Veterans of the series know the drill – you go out there, dive into the action, and bring back materials and resources to craft improved gear.

Get a taste of Monster Hunter Outlanders via the announcement trailer below:

“It’s time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming,” TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang stated. “Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today.”

