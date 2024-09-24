Capcom announces Monster Hunter Wilds release date in State of Play trailer and teases Wilds’ flagship monster
Capcom showed up to the September 2024 State of Play and brought the Monster Hunter Wilds release date along with it. Monster Hunter Wilds will launch on February 28, 2025, for PS5, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series X|S, and pre-orders are open now for the digital versions.
In usual Monster Hunter fashion, you get a few cosmetic pieces for pre-ordering. This time, it’s a Guild Knight set, along with a Hope Charm talisman to stick on you as you explore.
The Monster Hunter Wilds release date trailer is a big, cinematic thing that highlights some of the new continent’s jungles, rivers, and deserts, with hammer-wielding Palicoes and even a glimpse at MH Wilds’ flagship monster: The White Wraith. Capcom didn’t say for certain that it’s the flagship monster, but in a Monster Hunter game, when you have a titanic beast of mythical proportions that most people thought were extent, it’s usually The Big One.
You can see the Scarlet Forest, so named for the red river that runs through it, and you can also see how the environs change with the weather. The trailer starts as a storm swirls through the forest, but as it clears and the sun shines on the deceptively calm waters, it takes on a new atmosphere, with new critters coming out as well. That includes the big bad of the forest as well, Uth Duna, an apex predator that commands the power of water.
You’ll have your trusty Palicoes on hand for support, which seemingly ranges from gathering meat to distracting monsters and providing essential healing. The grappling hook – no Wirebug this time, unfortunately – also lets you grab onto objects in the environment to impede foes and even bring crashing down onto them.
Capcom likely has much more in store ahead of Monster Hunter Wilds’ release date, including more monster reveals and, hopefully, some more glimpses of those gorgeous landscapes.