My First Gran Turismo, Sony’s free Gran Turismo game for PS5 and PS4, hits the road soon
My First Gran Turismo, Sony’s free Gran Turismo game, “personal driving journey,” and entry point into racing sports game, is launching soon – as in, just a couple of days from now. My First Gran Turismo releases on Dec 6, 2024, and since it’s free, you can just download and dive right in whenever you want.
Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Gran Turismo studio Polyphony Digital, made the announcement in a new PlayStation Blog post and outlined a bit more about what to expect from My First Gran Turismo.
“Whether it’s introducing kids to the joy of racing for the first time or reigniting a forgotten passion for driving, My First Gran Turismo was designed to be both approachable and immersive, created for everyone, with no limits on age or driving skill level,” Yamauchi said in the post. “This isn’t just about playing a game; it’s about embarking on a personal driving journey.”
To that end, Yamauchi said they worked to make the controls as “intuitive” as possible, so anyone can handle mechanics that are normally complex – acceleration, braking, and turning, for example. The idea is that players will “build confidence, one lap at a time” and eventually understand how Gran Turismo works on a deeper level.
My First Gran Turismo includes 18 cars and some of the series’ most recognizable tracks, such as Deep Forest Raceway and Kyoto Driving Park. All this is divided between license tests, three race events, three time trials, and three music rally stages, and the PS5 version has full PS VR 2 support as well.
It’s a gateway game for Gran Turismo 7, basically. But for someone like me, whose car knowledge is minimal and whose experience with racing games extends only to driving the wrong way to intentionally cause crashes, that’s really not a bad thing.