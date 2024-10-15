Nacon’s king of comfort headset gets a limited edition release in the US
Nacon’s RIG 600 Pro HS is getting a limited edition release on November 1, 2024, at GameStop. We dubbed the RIG 600 Pro the “king of comfort” in our review of the headset last year thanks to its amazing fit and cushy earpieces, which enable it to be worn for hours without a single issue.
Well, Nacon claims to have made this limited edition even more comfortable thanks to partnering up with Wicked Cushions, a notable retailer specializing in selling replacement earpads for most of the big gaming headset brands on the planet.
The RIG 600 Pro HS Acid Camo, as the limited edition is called, makes use of Wicked Cushions’ WC Padz ear cushions, which feature dense memory foam fashioned with sports fabric. On the outside, this construction is wrapped in an urban camo-patterned PU leather for a striking finish.
Best of all, this comfy upgrade will be available for the same price – $89.99 USD – as the regular model.
The RIG 600 Pro HS is a wireless headset that can be connected to your PC or a mobile device running iOS or Android via Bluetooth or a USB-C dongle. You can switch between game and call modes at any time, seamlessly transitioning between playing and answering your friends.
Between its astounding durability and comfort, the only real downside of the RIG 600 Pro HS is its built-in microphone, which produces some dodgy sound quality at times. The good news is that you can simply store it inside one of the ear pads so that it's not in the way, in case you’re primarily using the headset to listen and only occasionally need to speak through it.
RIG brand director Jack Reynolds commented that the partnership with Wicked Cushions enabled the company to get the RIG 600 Pro “to a new level” and provides “an enhanced experience for gamers.”
Or Amalzeg, the founder of Wicked Cushions, hailed the partnership – the first of its kind for his company – as a big milestone and emphasized the shared passion of both partners for “pushing boundaries in gaming.”