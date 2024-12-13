The new Naughty Dog game is Intergalactic, a retro sci-fi bounty hunter RPG
Naughty Dog’s new game is Intergalactic, and the Crash Bandicoot-maker showed it off during The Game Awards 2024. Naughty Dog was also careful to remind everyone they work on more than just The Last of Us and its numerous remakes, and apparently for good reason, as the studio is positioning Intergalactic as the culmination of decades of Naughty Dog learning and development.
Intergalactic – or, to use its full name, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – follows a bounty hunter named Jordan Mun, played by Tati Gabrielle, who finds herself stuck on a planet that no one’s left for over 600 years.
You can see Intergalactic for yourself in the trailer below, which, unusually for new game announcements, is all rendered in engine.
“We’re keeping everything about the story under wraps – at least for now,” Naughty Dog said in a blog post. “What we can tell you is that this game lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions. This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we’ve ever done before.”
Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor is writing Intergalactic’s score, along with Atticus Ross, known for his work on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’s score, along with Challengers and even a couple of episodes of The Bear.
Naughty Dog doesn’t have an Intergalactic release date yet, but it’ll launch on PS5 whenever it does release.