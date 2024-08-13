NBA 2K25 to add The Steph Era to MyNBA
The Curry Era sounds pretty spicy – both in a food and NBA context. Players of NBA 2K25 can look forward to reliving this tasty period in the league’s history in the game’s MyNBA mode, as the era beginning in the 2016-17 NBA Season will be featured as a new starting option.
You can take over the iconic crew assembled by the Golden State Warriors at the time – with names like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant – or try to stop their rampage. Perhaps LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers would lend a hand? Of course, you could play the long game and get your hands on upcoming talents like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum, preparing a streak of domination in the future.
It’s easy to see why 2K Games chose this era to add to MyNBA in the upcoming iteration of its basketball sim – there’s lots of fun what-ifs to be had here.
Aside from a new era to start in, MyNBA will receive a few other updates in NBA 2K25. The NBA Cup will be integrated a lot more in-depth into the season, allowing you to fully simulate it every year as you advance into the future.
You’ll be able to simulate the NBA’s expansions and contractions over the years a lot better as well. Previously, you could only change up to six teams per save in total. In NBA 2K25, you’ll be able to add or remove up to six teams from the NBA in every off-season – a great step forward when it comes to customization.
League News will be more thematic as well with the addition of a Web 2.0 design to represent the late 2000s. As a little easter egg for longtime fans, the new UI for this time was inspired by NBA 2K11’s in-game menus. Talk about a blast from the past, eh?
MySTAFF management has been simplified in NBA 2K25, as the developer heard from players that this aspect of the game could be a little overwhelming at times. The overall number of roles on your staff has been reduced from 17 to 7 and instead of micromanaging each one of these, you’ll simply be able to hire bonus staff members for the department you currently want to focus on.
