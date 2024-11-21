NBA 2K25 ratings updates reflect big achievements for Jokić, Fox, and McCain
Visual Concepts pushed a round of NBA 2K25 ratings updates live, and the sports game’s biggest highlights come from Nikola Jokić, De’Aaron Fox, and Jared McCain. The ratings refresh reflects “the latest performances of players vying for the Emirates Cup,” Visual Concepts said, and while the numbers might seem modest – a plus one here, or two extra points there – some big achievements made them possible.
First up is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić. Jokić’s average per game totals out to 15 assists, 30 points, and 16.3 rebounds, an impressive track record that bumped his OVR up by one point. It sounds meager, but that puts him at a 98 OVR now, just behind the top-ranking Stephen Curry and his 99 OVR.
Then there’s De’Aaron Fox, point guard for the Sacramento Kings who recently became the second player in the last 50 years to score at least 109 points across two consecutive games. That exceptional achievement, along with an impressive point average of 41.5 points per game, earned him a +2 for his OVR. Fox left the 80s behind and now has an OVR of 90.
However, the biggest improvement comes from Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, who gets a whopping +10 for his OVR rating and is sitting at 83 OVR now. McCain’s had one heck of a rookie year, stepping up as the team’s primary scorer while three of his teammates recover from injuries and making a name for himself thanks to his superb accuracy and speed.
These are just three of the biggest highlights. If you want to see the full list of NBA 2K25’s ratings refreshes, the game’s official ratings page has them all broken down.