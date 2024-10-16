NBA 2K25 Season 2 is here with a new mode and Jamal Murray’s shoes
NBA 2K25 Season 2 is underway, with new MyCareer challenges and rewards in the sports game, MyTeam cards, some Halloween-themed WNBA rewards, and Jamal Murray’s shoes. That last one is serious. The Denver Nuggets are the spotlight team for NBA 2K25 Season 2, and Murray’s signature New Balance Two WXY v5 are getting a 2K25 makeover and will appear as special in-game items.
The season is also introducing a handful of new music tracks from Empire.
"Our partnership with NBA 2K25 for Season 2 just makes sense,” Ghazi Shami, Empire founder, said in a press statement. “It allows for two Bay Area powerhouses to merge music, sports, and tech in an innovative way and create an experience that artists, athletes, and fans can enjoy on and off the court."
MyCareer rewards for the season include Stuff the Magic Dragon mascot, a new hairstyle, and a mummy costume, and you’ll get Murray’s shoes once you hit level 32. Murray’s also showing up in the new round of MyTeam cards, along with Obi Toppin, James Worthy, and Tyrese Haliburton.
- Read more: Best multiplayer games to play in 2024
The season’s other big new feature is Gravity Ball, a fresh way to play NBA from the team that made Lego 2K Drive. Players team up in 3v3 or 5v5 matches to see who can score the most points, but rather than sailing a ball through a net like usual, the goal is getting an unwieldy ball through a series of numbered targets. Each team can take advantage of power-ups to augment their playstyle as well.
Gravity Ball launches on October 18, 2024, though it’s paid DLC and will set you back $7.99.