Video Games

Throne & Liberty dev NCSoft reportedly plans layoffs as earnings tank

Its MMOs lose popularity in South Korea

Marco Wutz

NCSoft

South Korean developer and publisher NCSoft is set to execute a large wave of layoffs following another disappointing earnings report for the company, according to Yonhap News Agency. The studio’s operating profit fell by 75% in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same period in the previous year. Revenue from mobile games, which make up roughly two thirds of the company’s total revenue, sank by 38% under the same variables, resulting in NCSoft barely breaking even at the moment.

This continues a trend already visible last year, when the numbers plummeted compared to 2022.

One of the main reasons for the free fall is the continued decline of revenue from the Lineage series, NCSoft’s traditional workhorse and historically one of the most popular MMOs in South Korea. Throne & Liberty, the company’s latest MMO, did not have a great launch at home and quickly lost players.

In contrast, the game seems to be doing quite well globally, reaching over 336,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch and still having a peak of over 200,000 concurrent users every day on the platform.  However, revenues from the global version are expected to be significantly smaller due to the weaker monetization mechanics in the Steam version and its income having to be shared with publisher Amazon Games.

Yonhap wrote that NCSoft has already laid off some workers in the first half of the year, mainly from supporting departments. The upcoming wave of layoffs is said to affect development and operations teams as well.

NCSoft signed a partnership with Sony last year to work together more closely and showed off several upcoming projects at G-Star 2023.

One classic NCSoft MMO, City of Heroes, returned from the dead in 2024 after the developer signed a licensing agreement with a fan server provider.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News