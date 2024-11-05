Netflix announces AI division for games with slop image of roads that lead nowhere
Netflix does video games now. They’re plastered all over the app, playable on most of your devices, and the library is pretty impressive. Proper games like Hades, Into the Breach, and Moonlighter are included in the regular subscription. You’d almost think they understood and cared about the medium.
You can kiss that fantasy goodbye now because Netflix just announced a new job role within the company: vice president of generative AI for games.
“I am focused on a creator-first vision for AI, one that puts creative talent at the center, with AI being a catalyst and an accelerant,” said Netflix’s Mike Verdu. “AI will enable big game teams to move much faster, and will also put an almost unimaginable collection of new capabilities in the hands of developers in smaller game teams.
“Many view this technology with fear, but I am a game-maker at heart and I see its potential to unlock all of us, to create mind-blowing new experiences for players, to lift us to new heights. Yes, we'll have to adapt and change, but when have we failed to meet that challenge as an industry?”
I can answer that one for you, Mike Verdu – right now. You know, amid an unprecedented number of layoffs – which this technology will actually succeed in expediting if you achieve your goals of automating art.
Netflix announced this news with an AI-generated image of a utopia at the end of a road that rolls through green hills. Except it’s not at the end of the road because this is an AI-generated image and the roads lead nowhere – drive along them you’d go in circles, get lost along the way, and end up back where you started. Almost too on the nose, isn’t it?