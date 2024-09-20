A Rebel Moon game and Monument Valley 3 headline Netflix’s Geeked Week video game announcements
Netflix’s Geeked Week closed out with a slew of video game announcements, including Monument Valley 3 and a Rebel Moon game adaptation. There’s also a Squid Game video game coming soon, and Civilization 6 and Street Fighter 4 CE are also both planned for Netflix Games at some point in the not-too-distant-future.
The Rebel Moon project is called Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, with Super Evil Megacorp – the team behind TMNT Splintered Fate and Vainglory – leading development. It’s an online multiplayer game where you and a team of rebel squadmates work together to reclaim their planet from the Motherworld. Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game is a Netflix exclusive and launches sometime in 2025.
Monument Valley 3 carries on the critically acclaimed puzzle series from ustwo games, with new, gorgeous worlds, mind-bending puzzles, and a quietly thoughtful story at the heart of it all. Monument Valley 3 lands on Netflix Games on December 10, 2024, but if you’re keen to check the series out sooner, you can play the first Monument Valley now and Monument Valley 2 starting October 29, 2024.
We also got a look at Squid Game Unleashed from Dallas Liu and Ian Ousley. The Squid Game, er, game, will launch later this year, with Squid Game Season 2 airing on December 26, 2024, and the third and final season debuting sometime in 2025.
Finally, Netflix announced the arcade fighter Street Fighter 4 CE – the CE stands for Champion Edition – and Civilization 6’s mobile version will end up in Netflix Games’ catalogue, though there’s no set date for either yet. These two join the list of other upcoming Netflix games, including the new Carmen Sandiego game from Gameloft, the recently delayed Tales of the Shire, and Lab Rat.