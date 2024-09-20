CD Projekt Red is working with Netflix on a new animated Cyberpunk project
Film and TV adaptations of video games are very hot right now, thanks in part to the massive success of some very good adaptations. We’re talking The Last of Us, Sonic the Hedgehog, and most relevant to today, Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The latter sadly only got one season on Netflix, but that doesn’t mean the end of CD Projekt’s relationship with the streaming company.
During its big Geeked Week live show last night, Netflix announced that it had teamed up with CD Projekt to deliver a new animated project based on Cyberpunk. The news was announced via a very short teaser during the show, which featured some glitchy visuals and the words “Return to Night City” flashing up on the screen.
At the moment we don’t know if it’s going to be a movie or a TV series – neither Netflix nor CD Projekt have said – and we don’t even know what it’s about, but it seems unlikely to be a direct continuation of Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Still, a return to that world in animated form definitely sounds like a fun time.
Edgerunners was released on Netflix back in September 2022, and was a prequel to Cyberpunk 2077 set in Night City during 2076. The series was animated by Studio Trigger, which was CD Projekt’s first choice for Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and while many are hoping for the studio to return on this new project, it looks like it will be handled by Netflix Animation. Whether Trigger is included in that is anyone’s guess.
Geeked Week also revealed a host of other video game adaptation news, including a release date for the animated Tomb Raider sequel series – October 10, 2025 – a teaser trailer for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and a trailer for Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry anime. And the best part is that, unlike the live-action Minecraft movie, none of these will haunt my dreams forever.