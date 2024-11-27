Neverness to Everness is already releasing wild short films ahead of launch
Neverness to Everness, Hotta Studio’s upcoming gacha game hope, is not even close to having a tentative launch date, but the developer has already begun to post pretty wild short films on the game’s YouTube channel to introduce its world and characters – the marketing budget does not seem to be a concern for the Tower of Fantasy developer.
The “Stories from Eibon” short film features a mixture of in-engine and cartoon footage, though we’d be hard pressed to really describe with certainty what the heck is going on in the video. It looks like a group of characters is goofing around and then has a bit of a fever dream?
In any case, the film appears to be reinforcing some of the themes we’re already aware of – the world of NTE is one in which supernatural forces exist alongside modern everyday life and there are groups who specialize in dealing with these forces, should they be harmful. A lot of the time, this seems to involve jumping into other dimensions or pocket worlds, which may be something the trailer wanted to express with the whole fever dream sequence. As mentioned, it’s difficult to make sense of it all, especially as there is no narration or dialog whatsoever.
NTE is something of a fusion between Genshin Impact and GTA and is being developed for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android. Multiplayer elements have been confirmed for NTE as well.
The latest gameplay trailer for NTE was released during Tokyo Game Show 2024, showing off a few playable characters in combat, vehicle gameplay, and life sim aspects. As mentioned, there is no release date for this game just yet, but genre fans are pretty excited about it.