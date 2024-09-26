Neverness to Everness gets new trailer and gameplay footage at TGS 2024
Hotta Studio presented another trailer and around 13 minutes of gameplay footage from its new open-world RPG, Neverness to Everness, at Tokyo Game Show 2024. The gacha game will be using an urban setting with supernatural elements, combining concepts from iconic games like Genshin Impact and GTA.
In a bit over two minutes, the new gameplay trailer showed off parts of Hethereau, the fictional city in which the game takes place, as well as some of the playable characters, such as Adler, Sakiri, Edgar, and Hotori.
Additional footage can be seen in the 13-minute gameplay video available on Reddit, which goes into combat, movement mechanics, vehicle gameplay, and the general urban vibes of the game.
Though some of the details are a little lacking – such as vehicles merely clipping through people as opposed to actually running them over – the footage once again shows the impressive scope of the title. The urban open world of NTE looks fantastic and quite huge with areas outside of the immediate city seemingly being accessible as well.
Standing out as well is the behavior of the NPCs, which take out umbrellas or run while covering their heads when it’s beginning to rain. Visually, the urban landscape looks great in the wet, too, with the neon lights of the city creating some beautiful imagery.
Combat looks like a mixture of Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves – it’s clearly based on the former and takes some elements from the latter, but doesn’t go quite as far in terms of its depth.
Previously revealed information showed that NTE will have multiplayer modes and allows players to run their own businesses and customize their vehicles.
NTE is planned to come out on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.