Hazelight Studios announces new game Split Fiction for 2025
Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios have announced their next game Split Fiction will come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 6, 2025. As you might have guessed from the title as well as the fact that it’s made by Fares and Hazelight, Split Fiction will be another co-op game.
A trailer presented at The Game Awards 2024 is giving us the first taste of Split Fiction, and it's quite the taste. It follows two aspiring writers and ends up experimenting with different concepts in every stage - dragon flights, fights against giant robots, pigs running around a BBQ. Like with Take-Two, you only need to buy one copy of Split-Fiction, as it grants you a pass to share with a co-op partner.
Founded in 2014, the Swedish studio based in Stockholm is responsible for the development of A Way Out, which was released in 2018, and It Takes Two, which came out in 2021. Its creative director, Josef Fares, was originally a film director and cut his teeth in game development with the acclaimed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons at Starbreeze Studios, from where he brought over some key personnel to his new venture.
Hazelight Studios’ unique characteristic is that its story-focused titles are not playable solo – they are built as co-op games from the ground up. This recipe proved extremely successful with the team’s debut title selling over a million copies in two weeks and its second project becoming an international phenomenon: It Takes Two sold 20 million copies by October 2024 and won several major awards, such as the prestigious Game of the Year Award at TGA 2021.
Split Fiction has big shoes to fill.