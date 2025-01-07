Lenovo announced two new Legion Go handheld gaming PCs at CES 2025, and they’re both still massive
Lenovo unveiled two new Legion Go handheld gaming PCs at CES 2025, one of which is powered by Steam OS like the Steam Deck, and they’re both still massive. They’re also mostly Lenovo’s version of the ROG Ally X and Steam Deck OLED – incremental improvements, rather than generational upgrades. However, the most expensive version of the Legion Go S comes with a new AMD Ryzen processor variation, and Lenovo also teased a prototype Legion Go, confusingly also called Legion Go, with a higher-end processor and more advanced AMD graphics.
The Lenovo Legion Go S features an 8-inch, 120Hz panel and the option to include an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or Ryzen Z2 Go processor. Both Legion Go S variations weigh in at 1.6 pounds and use the Radeon 700m series for their graphics processors. One of them comes with Steam as its operating system, the same as Valve’s Steam Deck, and Lenovo promises “seamless” transition between PC and handheld play, with cloud saves, remote play, and full access to Steam features. Basically, if you really don’t like Windows 11, but want a Legion Go, this is the one for you.
The prototype Legion Go successor will ship with a Z1 2 Extreme processor and RDNA 3.5 graphics, 32 GB of RAM and a whopping 2TB of onboard storage, along with an 8.8-inch OLED screen. Lenovo also promised improved ergonomics, rounded controllers, and more responsive inputs.
Anything with a nearly 9-inch screen is going to be big, so hopefully that promise of improved ergonomics comes true. Lenovo’s original Legion Go released to general praise for its large screen – an 8-inch panel, half an inch bigger than the Steam Deck and a full inch larger than the Asus ROG Ally – but criticism for how unwieldy the handheld was to actually hold in your hands. Lenovo seems to be making no changes on that front with the Legion Go S, which still weighs almost 0.2 pounds more than the already-sizeable Asus ROG Ally X.
Here’s when you can expect all of these new handheld PCs and how much Lenovo expects from you.
Lenovo Legion Go S
- Release date: January 2025
- Price: $729, with additional options releasing in May 2025 that start at $599
Lenovo Legion Go S – Steam OS version
- Release date: May 2025
- Price: $499
There’s no word yet when the Legion Go successor will launch or how much it may cost.