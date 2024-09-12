New Sims 4 kits finally let me live my artist dream without the struggling and grinding poverty
A new set of Sims 4 kits lets you create the artist’s studio of your dreams and even gives your kids a place to stay. They’re called Artist Studio and Storybook Nursery, and EA is launching them on September 19, 2024, for all platforms The Sims 4 is available on, which still doesn’t include Nintendo Switch.
The Sims 4 Artist Studio kit adds new furniture, including easels, paints, bureaus, and shelves crammed with supplies, tubes, palettes, sketchbooks – all the stuff you’d expect a professional painter-slash-artist to have. It’s a nice upgrade if your Sim travels down the painter career path, since the base game had few accompanying accessories to help build out that particular fantasy. No more churning out exceptional pieces of art in a standard suburban home, unless that’s your thing, of course.
Storybook Nursery is the second kit, made in collaboration with Sims custom content creator SixamCC. With the emphasis over the past year on revamped toddlers – a phrase you’d only hear in the context of video games – I’m surprised we’re only just now getting something like this. Storybook Nursery adds a new range of handcrafted toys, additional flooring and wallpaper options, and fairytale-inspired furniture, including a canopy for your cot, a chandelier, and the kind of elegant chairs and dressers you’d expect to find in a posh Regency room.
You can see them for yourself on The Sims website. EA didn’t say how much the kits will cost, but since every other Sims 4 kit out there is priced at $4.99, you’re probably safe to assume these two will each cost that as well.