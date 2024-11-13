Video Games

Nexon shows five titles at G-Star 2024, including more ARC Raiders gameplay

Kicking off South Korea’s biggest games convention

Held annually in the coastal hub of Busan, G-Star is South Korea’s foremost convention for video games – and publisher Nexon is not only celebrating its 30th anniversary at this year’s event, the company is this iteration’s main sponsor. As such it’s no surprise that Nexon’s booth at G-Star is going to be a monumental one: From November 14 to 17, 2024, visitors can take a seat at one of 500 gaming stations in Nexon’s event space to play one of four demos of upcoming games.

Nexon has brought playable versions of the battle royale and MOBA hybrid Supervive, the action RPG Project Overkill, the action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan, and the casual RPG Gensei Online.

Both Overkill and Khazan are set in Nexon’s Dungeon & Fighter universe – the company plans to boost the value of its own IP and expanding the D&F setting is part of that strategy.

Alongside the playable demos, Nexon brought a new gameplay trailer for ARC Raiders to Busan, showing an additional 1:20 minutes of footage from the PvPvE extraction shooter. A longer trailer for Embark Studios’ title has been revealed ahead of the convention and can be found below.

Nexon also announced that a global beta test for Supervive will begin on November 20, 2024, so interested gamers don’t have to fly all the way to South Korea to get a taste of the action.

