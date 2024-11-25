Video Games

The next Manor Lords update will feature tavern and well upgrades

Plus another round of economy updates

Marco Wutz

Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

Slavic Magic revealed another batch of changes and additions coming to the next Manor Lords update, following up on the announcement of two additional maps being included in the patch.

Aside from the fresh environments to settle in, players will have access to two building upgrades – one for the tavern and one for the well. These not only provide visual improvements, but have a practical purpose as part of some mechanical changes. The developer reworked the way goods like water and ale are distributed throughout your town, making the role of taverns and wells a lot more pivotal than before.

Speaking of economic overhauls, the marketplace is another important feature that’s getting a few changes. “We’re reworking how marketplaces and goods distribution work, having tested three different systems to find an engaging, intuitive, and easy-to-understand solution,” Slavic Magic explained. This will allow players to easily see which goods are being distributed to which houses, enabling them to identify any bottlenecks or other supply issues much more easily.

Marketplaces will also get a new filter functionality, giving players more control over which goods get doled out to the townspeople.

It looks like this wave of improvements to the economy marks the beginning of the end for the economic finetuning Slavic Magic has been busy with since the game was released into Early Access this year. 

Manor Lords screenshot showing a town with connecting lines between houses and the marketplace to show supply.
The marketplace changes are designed to make the supply system easy to understand. / Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

“It makes me happy to see players openly requesting AI cities now instead of more economy refactors or simple industry types,” the developer posted on social media. “A sign things are moving forward I hope, looking forward to it.”

Slavic Magic previously stated that features like AI cities had been delayed, as the developer wanted to make sure to implement as much player feedback on the economy as possible first.

On the nomination of Manor Lords at The Game Awards 2024, Slavic Magic commented that it “is very much appreciated, but of course, there’s still much work ahead.”

“The game remains in Early Access, and I know there are plenty of features, adjustments, and fixes you’re all looking forward to. Your feedback has always been an essential part of the process, and I’m committed to continuing the open development approach that’s gotten us this far and working hard to improve the game,” the statement concluded.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News