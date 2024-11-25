The next Manor Lords update will feature tavern and well upgrades
Slavic Magic revealed another batch of changes and additions coming to the next Manor Lords update, following up on the announcement of two additional maps being included in the patch.
Aside from the fresh environments to settle in, players will have access to two building upgrades – one for the tavern and one for the well. These not only provide visual improvements, but have a practical purpose as part of some mechanical changes. The developer reworked the way goods like water and ale are distributed throughout your town, making the role of taverns and wells a lot more pivotal than before.
Speaking of economic overhauls, the marketplace is another important feature that’s getting a few changes. “We’re reworking how marketplaces and goods distribution work, having tested three different systems to find an engaging, intuitive, and easy-to-understand solution,” Slavic Magic explained. This will allow players to easily see which goods are being distributed to which houses, enabling them to identify any bottlenecks or other supply issues much more easily.
Marketplaces will also get a new filter functionality, giving players more control over which goods get doled out to the townspeople.
It looks like this wave of improvements to the economy marks the beginning of the end for the economic finetuning Slavic Magic has been busy with since the game was released into Early Access this year.
“It makes me happy to see players openly requesting AI cities now instead of more economy refactors or simple industry types,” the developer posted on social media. “A sign things are moving forward I hope, looking forward to it.”
Slavic Magic previously stated that features like AI cities had been delayed, as the developer wanted to make sure to implement as much player feedback on the economy as possible first.
On the nomination of Manor Lords at The Game Awards 2024, Slavic Magic commented that it “is very much appreciated, but of course, there’s still much work ahead.”
“The game remains in Early Access, and I know there are plenty of features, adjustments, and fixes you’re all looking forward to. Your feedback has always been an essential part of the process, and I’m committed to continuing the open development approach that’s gotten us this far and working hard to improve the game,” the statement concluded.