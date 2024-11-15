EA Sports announces experimental NHL 25 Arcade modes with UFOs, cursed dolls, and exploding pucks
EA Sports just announced NHL 25’s NHL Arcade mode, and now they’ve unveiled a series of experimental events with UFOs, cursed dolls, exploding pucks, and a very angry mascot. The first is NHL Arcade +, which adds a round of new power-ups to the sports game's casual mode, and the second is NHL Frenzy, where space aliens invade.
NHL Arcade+ adds four new power-ups:
- Cursed doll – Reverses controls
- Angry Mascot – Club mascot attacks the opposing team
- Lightning – It’s lightning
- TNT Puck – The puck explodes on impact
During NHL Frenzy matches, a UFO periodically invades the rink and uses a laser beam to split the ice and set players on fire. Sometimes, it’ll switch things up and use a tractor beam instead, which pulls players off the ice and takes them out of action for a little while.
Regular NHL 25 Arcade is live now under the World of Chel categoy, added in a free patch that’s part of EA Sports’ biggest string of NHL updates ever. The other two modules are set for an as-yet unannounced date. I asked senior producer Chris Haluke if EA Sports plans to launch additional modules in the future to keep NHL Arcade feeling fresh, but he said the focus right now is just on NHL Arcade+ and Frenzy.
EA Sports is also gearing up to add the full professional women’s league to NHL 25 in December 2024 and then the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, in keeping with the League’s decision to skip an all-star game.