Nihon Falcom boss supports using AI for game translations

Toshihiro Kondo, the president of Japanese developer Nihon Falcom, expressed his support for the use of AI to translate video games in an interview with 4Gamer. He stated that AI would have the benefit of getting the work done quicker, allowing the studio’s games to be released globally at a faster rate or even simultaneously with the Japanese version. He noted that the saved time and costs of AI translation would allow studios to target global releases for more niche titles as well.

Kondo added that human editors would still have to check the AI’s initial work, but acknowledged that some people would lose their jobs if such a process were to be followed. Kondo sees AI as a future benefit to society and said that using this new technology is inevitable anyways, so there is little use in running away from it.

He likened those who argue against the use of AI to replace human creatives to the Luddites, a movement in 19th-century England that protested against using certain automated machines in textile factories – unsuccessfully so, as their protests were answered with violence.

Kondo at least expressed understanding for his employees at Nihon Falcom who are critical of AI, especially the designers, whose work could be illegally used by AI for training purposes.

Nihon Falcom’s Ys X: Nordics, which came out in Japan in 2023, is set for its worldwide release on October 25, 2024, and you can check out its demo for free.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Toshihiro Kondo about how Falcom forged Trails through Daybreak in a crucible of change.

