Ninja Gaiden 2 remaster is coming to Xbox Series X|S today
Microsoft revealed that a Ninja Gaiden 2: Black, a definitive version of Ninja Gaiden 2 is on the way to Xbox Series X|S is set to be released today.
“This version is crafted to satisfy both those who played the original and newcomers discovering it as a current-generation action game," Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda said. "We’ve meticulously incorporated some of the additions of NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2 while staying true to the challenge and feel of the original 360 version, including its signature gore and violence. We’ve also adjusted the weapon upgrade system to more align with the original release.”
Ninja Gaiden 2 originally launched in 2008 as an exclusive for Xbox 360 and received strong review scores, becoming one of the best action games of the year. It went on to sell over a million copies by the end of its release year.
Due to gory details like being able to dismember enemies, Team Ninja’s game was never released in Germany, as the country’s rating board USK refused to give it a rating. However, the game eventually made it into the hands of German players in the form of Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, a heavily altered version of the title released one year later for PS3.
The Ninja Gaiden 2 remaster appears to be based on the original Xbox 360 version, though it seems like the developers once again took some creative liberties with some elements, even adding new mechanics. It also includes some of the additions included in the Sigma version of the game.
The game has been recreated in Unreal Engine 5, with gorgeous visuals that both honor and improve on the original game. Ninja Gaiden 2: Black is out today on Xbox Series X|S and PC.
This is not the only game of the franchise currently in development: a brand new entry in the series, Ninja Gaiden 4, was announced during the Xbox Developer Direct, andKoei Tecmo announced Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound at The Game Awards 2024.