Video Games

Ninja Gaiden 2 remaster is coming to Xbox Series X|S today

The Xbox 360-exclusive returns

Marco Wutz, Oliver Brandt

Team Ninja

Microsoft revealed that a Ninja Gaiden 2: Black, a definitive version of Ninja Gaiden 2 is on the way to Xbox Series X|S is set to be released today.

“This version is crafted to satisfy both those who played the original and newcomers discovering it as a current-generation action game," Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda said. "We’ve meticulously incorporated some of the additions of NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2 while staying true to the challenge and feel of the original 360 version, including its signature gore and violence. We’ve also adjusted the weapon upgrade system to more align with the original release.”

Ninja Gaiden 2 originally launched in 2008 as an exclusive for Xbox 360 and received strong review scores, becoming one of the best action games of the year. It went on to sell over a million copies by the end of its release year. 

Due to gory details like being able to dismember enemies, Team Ninja’s game was never released in Germany, as the country’s rating board USK refused to give it a rating. However, the game eventually made it into the hands of German players in the form of Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, a heavily altered version of the title released one year later for PS3.

The Ninja Gaiden 2 remaster appears to be based on the original Xbox 360 version, though it seems like the developers once again took some creative liberties with some elements, even adding new mechanics. It also includes some of the additions included in the Sigma version of the game.

The game has been recreated in Unreal Engine 5, with gorgeous visuals that both honor and improve on the original game. Ninja Gaiden 2: Black is out today on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This is not the only game of the franchise currently in development: a brand new entry in the series, Ninja Gaiden 4, was announced during the Xbox Developer Direct, andKoei Tecmo announced Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound at The Game Awards 2024.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Oliver Brandt
OLIVER BRANDT

Oliver Brandt is a writer based in Tasmania, Australia. A marketing and journalism graduate, they have a love for puzzle games, JRPGs, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and any platformer with a double jump.

Home/News