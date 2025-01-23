Ninja Gaiden 4 announced for Fall 2025 release
The Ninja Gaiden series has been on a bit of a hiatus over the last 13 years, but it’s finally set to make a return, with Ninja Gaiden 4 being announced by Koei Tecmo at today’s Xbox Developer Direct.
Ninja Gaiden 4 is a brand-new game in the beloved action series, following up on the third game in the 3D series. The new game is being developed by Team Ninja, as with previous games in the series, but it’s also got some action game royalty joining the development team, with Bayonetta and Nier: Automata developer Platinum Games co-developing the title.
Ninja Gaiden 4 is set “a significant amount of time” after Ninja Gaiden 3, but is described as a direct sequel to the game. It features a new protagonist, Yakumo, who is a ninja master with some very slick abilities. Fans of the series don’t have to worry, though, as Ryu Hayabusa will also make multiple appearances throughout the game, and be playable, “ensuring his prowess and presence is deeply felt.”
One of the new additions to the game is high-speed elements like rail and wire-based sections, with the game’s trailer showing grinding across rails – similar to Sonic – and zipping around the place with a long, tentacle-like appendage. There’s also some very stylish kill moves, which look absolutely fantastic, some wild character designs that definitely feel like they were ripped out of Bayonetta, and plenty of high-adrenalin flips, twists, and slides.
Best of all was the announcement that the game isn’t that far away, either. Ninja Gaiden 4 will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in Fall 2025. Players on Xbox and PC will be able to play the game via Xbox Game Pass, where it will be a day one release, and it will also support Play Anywhere, letting you buy it once and play it on either platform with seamless save transfers.
A Ninja Gaiden 2 remaster was also announced during the show, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, and is available to play on Xbox – on Game Pass, too – right now.